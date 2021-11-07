Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $356,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

