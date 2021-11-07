Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -138.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

