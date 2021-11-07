Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $391,000 in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

OEPW stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

