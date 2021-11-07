Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $131.40.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.