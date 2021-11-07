GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

