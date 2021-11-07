Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

