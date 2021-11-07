Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

