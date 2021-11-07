Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.80. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

