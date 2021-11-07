Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.88.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

