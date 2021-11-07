Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.88.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
