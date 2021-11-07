Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.50 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

