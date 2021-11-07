Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

