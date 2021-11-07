GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.