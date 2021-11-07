Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.930-$1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.02. 159,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

