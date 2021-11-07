GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

