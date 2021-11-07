GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $80,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $187.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.