GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,420 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 158.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 753.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 118,324.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 98,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

BK opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.