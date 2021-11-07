GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

