Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $11.52 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 676,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

ULCC stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,862 shares of company stock worth $1,374,418 in the last three months.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

