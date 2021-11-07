Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

AKBA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $511.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.