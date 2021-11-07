Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Accel Entertainment worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,108. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

