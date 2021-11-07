Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The York Water were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The York Water by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in The York Water by 512.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The York Water by 65.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in The York Water in the first quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 49.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

