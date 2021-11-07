Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of SeaSpine worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SeaSpine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

SPNE stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

