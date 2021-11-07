Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,738 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of NeoPhotonics worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

