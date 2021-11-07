Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.60 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $38,634.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

