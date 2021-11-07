Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Genel Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

