GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.63 ($45.44).

Several research analysts recently commented on G1A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A traded down €1.08 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.53 ($50.04). The stock had a trading volume of 459,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.35 and its 200 day moving average is €37.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.