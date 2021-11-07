GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €44.24 ($52.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

