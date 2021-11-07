GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €44.24 ($52.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

