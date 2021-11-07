GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post $110.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $109.19 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $479.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.95 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.