Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

