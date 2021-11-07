Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

