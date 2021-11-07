Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

