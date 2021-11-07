G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $71.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.61 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.