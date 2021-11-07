FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

