FY2022 EPS Estimates for Smith Micro Software, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith Micro Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

