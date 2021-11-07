FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,517. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

