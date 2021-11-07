FY2021 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Cut by William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

PEN opened at $285.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average is $270.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 663.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

