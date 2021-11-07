FY2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreased by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

