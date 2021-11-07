FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

EQB opened at C$80.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.24. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$45.75 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.