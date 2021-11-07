FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.56) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

