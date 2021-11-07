FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EARN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

