FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON TFW opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 450.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 430.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. FW Thorpe has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 6.51 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

