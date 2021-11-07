Fusion (FSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $44.36 million and $2.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,938.31 or 0.99602426 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,055,093 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.