Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.310 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,767,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

