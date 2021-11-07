Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

