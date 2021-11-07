fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. fuboTV has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in fuboTV stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of fuboTV worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.