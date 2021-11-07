FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTS International had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 21.64%.

Shares of FTSI opened at $26.63 on Friday. FTS International has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTS International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of FTS International worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

