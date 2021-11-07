FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

NYSE FCN traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.43. 104,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $149.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.