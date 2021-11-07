FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

Specifically, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in FRP by 84,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

