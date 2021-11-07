Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. Freshpet has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freshpet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Freshpet worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.